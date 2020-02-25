Business Vietnam Airlines restores some inflight services thanks to COVID-19 fight The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has restored some services on domestic and international flights with durations of less than 2.5 hours since February 24, as there have been signs showing COVID-19 has been put under control in Vietnam.

Business COVID-19: Lang Son province works to promote trading via rail Up to 260 carriages with tens of thousands of tonnes of exports and imports have passed Dong Dang International Railway Station, the northern border province of Lang Son, to and from China since February 4 despite impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Business Two State-owned banks allowed to increase charter capital The Government has decided to allow Vietcombank and Vietinbank to increase their charter capital by 10 trillion VND (434.8 million USD) in the first quarter of this year, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said last month.

Business Bamboo Airways to suspend flights to RoK over coronavirus concerns Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways will suspend flights from the central cities of Da Nang and Nha Trang to the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon city as from February 26 over coronavirus concerns.