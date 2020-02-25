New working licenses for foreign labourers to be suspended
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has stated that in the time to come, it will suspend the granting of new working licenses to foreign labourers who come from areas hit COVID-19 during the time of epidemic announced by Vietnam.
The ministry further said besides serious measures to fight the disease, the ministry is also attaching importance to the communications work and asking localities to continue reviewing, controlling the number of Chinese labourers, and advising those who came back to their country to not return to Vietnam to work.
If they return for work, they must be quarantined for 14 days as prescribed by medical authorities./.