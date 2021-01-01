Society Lao Cai keeps students warm during cold winter Schools in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai are working hard to keep their students warm amid the chill of winter.

Society Close to 360 Vietnamese citizens return home from US Nearly 360 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from the US on a Vietnam Airlines flight at the arrangement of Vietnamese and US agencies from December 31 to January 1.

Society Fireworks light up sky on New Year Eve Fireworks lit up the sky in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on the night of December 31 to welcome in the new year of 2021.

Society HCM City announces establishment of Thu Duc city HCM City held a ceremony on December 31 to announce the National Assembly Standing Committee’s resolution on organising administrative units at the district and commune levels and establishing Thu Duc city.