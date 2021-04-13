Some of the young Cambodians participating in the celebration held in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on April 13 (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) - A festival celebrating the traditional New Year of Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand took place in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on April 13.



In attendance were Cambodian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Sok Dareth, Lao Consul General in HCM City Phimpha Keomixay, and Thai Consul General in HCM City Apirat Sugondhabhirom.



Addressing the festival, head of the provincial Department of Information and Education and Chairman of the provincial Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Van Xinh said the celebrations are expected to increase mutual understanding and tighten the friendship and solidarity between the Vietnamese people and those from Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand.



Participants were treated to musical performances, traditional cuisine, and traditional rituals./.