Khanh Hoa province's authorities handed over gifts to families of outstanding military personnel who are on duty on Truong Sa. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Lunar New Year (Tet) wishes were extended to residents and soldiers in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district via a live television programme organised by authorities of the central province of Khanh Hoa on January 17.



Tran Thi My Dung, a Truong Sa resident, said her family and others have received many Tet gifts from the mainland, adding that over the past few days, local residents, officers and soldiers have cleaned up the surroundings in preparation of the country's most important annual festival.



Tran Danh Hoang, chairman of the People’s Committee of the district's Sinh Ton commune, said that his locality had received all necessities from the mainland.

Soldiers said although they are living on islands, they always feel the warm and close like on the mainland. They affirmed that they will try their best to perform the tasks assigned on them.

On this occasion, provincial authorities handed over gifts to families of outstanding military personnel who are on duty on Truong Sa./.