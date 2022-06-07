Society Vietnamese professor receives UK Royal Society of Chemistry’s noble prize Vietnamese Professor Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh has been honoured with the Interdisciplinary Prize of the United Kingdom’s Royal Society of Chemistry for her outstanding achievements in research and innovation.

Society Infographic Ordinary passports issued online from June 1 The Ministry of Public Security officially issued ordinary passports without electronic chips online for Vietnamese citizens from June 1, 2022.

Society USAID officials awarded insignia for natural resources and environment efforts Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Tran Hong Ha on June 6 awarded the insignia “For the Natural Resources and Environment cause” to two US Agency for International Development (USAID) officials.