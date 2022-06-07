New Zealand Ambassador visits Binh Dinh
New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Tredene Dobson paid a visit to the south-central province of Binh Dinh on June 6, during which she highly spoke of the outcomes of New Zealand-funded projects in the province.
New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Tredene Dobson (left) visits the department of neonatology at Binh Dinh Provincial General Hospital. (Photo: VNA)
Prominent among them are a healthcare project at the department of neonatology at Binh Dinh Provincial General Hospital and a safe vegetable production one.
According to Director of the provincial Department of Health Le Quang Hung, New Zealand’s healthcare projects in Binh Dinh, though not large in scale, were very effective and practical.
Doctors in Binh Dinh have been offered training by New Zealand experts, Hung said, adding that the province expects more assistance from New Zealand in health care in the future.
Ambassador Dobson acknowledged achievements of these projects, saying she will discuss with the New Zealand – Vietnam Health Trust about new potential projects.
Starting in June 2016, the safe vegetable production project was carried out by New Zealand Institute for Plant & Food Research Limited (PFR) in collaboration of the Binh Dinh Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Under the project, two cooperatives and 40 groups of farming households were established, supplying dozens of tonnes of clean vegetables to supermarkets monthly. Dobson revealed she will propose the Government of New Zealand to keep the project running in a larger scale.
New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Tredene Dobson (left) meets Vice Chairman of the Binh Dinh People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh. (Photo: VNA)In a meeting with leaders of the provincial People’s Committee, the ambassador described Binh Dinh as a great destination for vacationers, saying many New Zealand people are interested in exploring the province.
She also asked the province to participate in the third phase of the New Zealand-funded embankment safety project which has been underway in other parts of the country.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh urged New Zealand to give the province continued support in the areas of agricultural development, human resources development, health care, tourism, and poverty reduction while facilitating New Zealand businesses to explore cooperation and investment opportunities in the province./.
New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Tredene Dobson shops for safe vegetables produced in Binh Dinh under a New Zealand-funded project. (Photo: VNA)