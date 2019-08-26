At the signing ceremony (Photo: vtv.vn)

– The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology and Creative HQ, a startup incubator from New Zealand, have signed an agreement for partnership in startup and innovation.Under the deal inked last week, Creative HQ will share successful models and experience to help the Vietnamese southern hub develop an entrepreneurship ecosystem.The two sides also agreed to work together to develop a legal framework that facilitates public-private cooperation in innovative startups, while the city’s officials and experts in innovative startups will be provided opportunities to join programmes on the latest innovative approaches and how to design services and applications to boos the quality of public services and procedures.Director of the Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Viet Dung said he expected the agreement would help HCM City build an ecosystem for startups in a professional manner.–VNA