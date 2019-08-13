The English training class with support from the New Zealand Government for Vietnamese officials in preparation for Vietnam's chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020. (Photo courtesy of the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam)



Hanoi (VNA) - The New Zealand Government is sponsoring a four-week English language training course for Vietnamese officials in preparation for the country’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2020.

The programme, which opened on August 12, is intended to enhance the English language and intercultural communications skills of some 80 participants who will be directly involved in Vietnam’s ASEAN Chair year.

The course will be delivered by New Zealand's Victoria University of Wellington and facilitated by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.

New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Wendy Matthews said education is a key pillar in the two countries’ relationship.

“I am very pleased to be able to support Vietnam’s ASEAN Chair year in this very practical way, and through this programme, New Zealand hopes to contribute to Vietnam's successful Chairing of ASEAN in 2020," she said, adding that 2020 will also be a special year in the bilateral relationship as New Zealand and Vietnam will celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations.

Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Minister of Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the training course would not only contribute to the preparation for Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020 but also help enhance and deepen the cooperation between the two countries and two foreign ministries.-VNA