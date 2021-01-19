World Thailand: airlines cut flights due to reduced number of passengers At this time, those who need to travel by air to various provinces across Thailand are asked to follow announcements by the airlines because they have cut the number of flights to some provinces due to a reduced number of passengers during the COVID-19 epidemic.

World Thailand’s rice exports remain gloomy this year Thailand’s rice exports are expected to recover slightly from an estimated 5.8 million tonnes in 2020, which was the lowest in 20 years due to weak global purchasing power caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a container shortage and the strong baht.

World Vietnamese diplomat stresses importance of UN’s cooperation with Arab League The situation in the Arab region underscores the importance of cooperation between the United Nations and regional organisations, including the Arab League (AL), Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese mission to the UN Ambassador Pham Hai Anh told the UN Security Council on January 18.

World Indonesia to invest 17.59 billion USD in oil and gas industry The Indonesian government will invest 246.26 trillion rupiah (17.59 billion USD) to implement upstream and downstream oil and gas projects in 2021, Director General of Oil and Gas at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Tutuka Ariadji said on January 18.