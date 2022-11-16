Culture - Sports Museum to receive artifacts returned by US The Vietnam National Museum of History will hold a ceremony on November 18 to receive a number of artifacts returned to Vietnam by the US.

Culture - Sports 5th International Experimental Theatre Festival opens The 5th International Experimental Theatre Festival is underway in Hanoi capital and the northern port city of Hai Phong, with the participation of 15 domestic and six foreign troupes.

Politics Defence Ministry ready to support Cambodia to organise 32nd SEA Games Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense, within its capacity, is ready to support Cambodia in successfully organising the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), said Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong.

Culture - Sports Animals depicted in sculptures Four Vietnamese artists have impressed art lovers with a sculpture exhibition on animals, which have long been a source of inspiration for local artists.