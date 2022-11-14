New Zealand PM’s visit to create new impetus for bilateral partnership: Diplomat
The Vietnam visit by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to create a new impetus and development momentum for the successful implementation of the goals and aspirations set out by the framework of Vietnam-New Zealand strategic partnership, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyen Van Trung.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left, back) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (right, back) witnessed the signing ceremony of a strategic cooperation plan in education and training between the two countries for the 2018-2020 period in March 13, 2018 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), he said the two countries set up their strategic partnership in July 20,2020, in which they defined their priorities, including the strategic connections, economic integration and people connectivity. The two sides also sketched out goals, cooperation policies and mechanisms in areas of strategic meaning to the development of both countries.
In the joint action plan to realise the bilateral strategic partnership for the 2021-2024, signed in December 2021, the two sides clarified specific implementation measures and cooperation mechanisms, taking into account their particularities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the beginning of 2022, a series of activities have been carried out, including a high-level dialogue in agriculture as well as direct and online conferences between ministries, sectors and localities of both sides, contributing to maintaining and developing their connectivity and promoting bilateral partnership in specific areas. Projects funded with ODA from New Zealand have been effective, he added.
According to the ambassador, the New Zealand PM’s visit, spanning from November 14-17, along with those of senior leaders of Vietnam to New Zealand later this year, is expected to create a new impetus for the successful implementation of goals set in the bilateral strategic partnership framework.
The diplomat noted that this is the first visit by a senior leader of New Zealand to Vietnam after two years since the two countries lifted up their ties to a strategic partnership.
The visit carries an important political significance, marking a milestone in the comprehensive restart of the Vietnam-New Zealand strategic partnership framework and the proactive adaptation to the new situation of the world and the region.
It is taking place as the two countries have completely opened their borders and worked hard to reconnect with the outside after the pandemic. The New Zealand PM’s sellection of Vietnam as the destination for her Asian tour right after the ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh and on the threshold of the APEC Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok reflects New Zealand’s special attention to Asia, especially Southeast Asia as well as Vietnam.
Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyen Van Trung (Photo: VNA)He said that in its efforts to strengthen relationship with major partners, reinforce and develop major markets in the region and the world, New Zealand sees Vietnam as a country with a high level of political stability, dynamic economy and impressive growth both before and after the COVID-19, and a promising market.
Amid many major changes in international security, geopolitics and economy that have affected the Asia-Pacific region, the visit by the New Zealand PM provides a chance for senior leaders of the two countries to discuss more deeply on major issues of the region and the world, promoting their political trust and consensus in viewpoint and vision of the two countries.
In the framework of the visit, PM Ardern is scheduled to attend a series of trade, investment and education promotion in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. About 20 leading businesses accompanying the New Zealand leader have shown their interest in particular areas in Vietnam, he said.
Ambassador Trung expressed his belief that the visit will bring many good news for businesses and farmers of both sides with more timely and bolder market opening decisions.
It is expected to become an opportunity for the two sides to complete the negotiation procedures for and sign meaningful agreements in the fields of education and training, traffic, and transportation, thus facilitating the travelling of people of the two countries, he stated./.