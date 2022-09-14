Speaker of New Zealand’s House of Representatives Adrian Rurawhe (R) and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)

Wellington (VNA) – The parliament of New Zealand attaches great importance to Vietnam and will actively push ministries, sectors and localities to expand cooperate with the Southeast Asian nation, Speaker of New Zealand’s House of Representatives Adrian Rurawhe told visiting Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in a meeting on September 14.



During the meeting, Rurawhe expressed his delight at the fruitful development of the relations between the two countries and their legislative bodies in recent years, and his hope to soon welcome Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to New Zealand.



He spoke highly of the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation and dialogue mechanisms, expressing support for proposals of the two countries’ foreign ministers to maintain the exchange of delegations and high-level meetings; implement existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms; and bolster multifaceted cooperation, including new fields such climate change adaptation, marine environment protection, green and sustainable growth, and in implementing commitments at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).



He also highly valued the Vietnamese community in New Zealand, hoping that more and more Vietnamese students will study in his country, contributing to the strengthening of understanding between the two peoples.



For his part, FM Son congratulated New Zealand on its socio-economic development, and appreciated the country’s support for regional countries, including Vietnam, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



He briefed the New Zealand official on Vietnam’s socio-economic recovery achievements, stressing that Vietnam always opens its door to foreign trade and investment, and tourism, including New Zealand.



The Vietnamese official suggested the government and House of Representatives of New Zealand create conditions for the Vietnamese community to stably live in and integrate into the host country’s society; and make it easy for Vietnamese students to study in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.



The two sides should further promote people-to-people exchange and tourism cooperation by soon resuming direct flights between the two countries, Son said.



Regarding regional and international cooperation, the two sides affirmed they will maintain cooperation and coordination at multilateral mechanisms such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and the United Nations, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development on the basis of respect to international law and the UN Charter./.