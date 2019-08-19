VinAviation School of the private conglomerate Vingroup on August 16 announced it is looking to enroll 400 learners aged 18-35 for its first pilot class.

VinAviation School of the private conglomerate Vingroup on August 16 announced it is looking to enroll 400 learners aged 18-35 for its first pilot class to meet growing demand for pilots both in the nation and in the world.Right after signing an agreement with Canada’s CAE Oxford Aviation Academy to train pilots, flight technicians and other personnel in the field of aviation, Vingroup inked a cooperation pact with the US’s Aviator College of Aeronautical Science and Technology (ACAST) and Australian Airline Pilot Academy.Qualified candidates will receive basic training in one of the world’s leading aviation training centres in the US and Australia, as well as at VinAviation School in 26 months.Graduates will receive commercial pilot licenses from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), and will have opportunities to work in a professional working environment with attractive incomes.As this is a non-profit training programme, up to 75 percent of the tuition fees will be covered by bank’s loans, and the students will enjoy a grace period of 26 months. Meanwhile, Vingroup will pay all of the amount of interest for borrowings made by disadvantaged students. For those who face special difficulties, the group will support up to 50,000 USD in tuition fee for each individual.“We believe with international standard and high-quality training from the world’s leading centres in the US and Australia, together with financial support from Vingroup, the pilot shortage in Vietnam will be solved soon. We are working towards export of pilots in the time ahead,” Vingroup Vice Chairman cum CEO Nguyen Viet Quang said.Last month, the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment granted a business licence to Vinpearl Air Joint Stock Company, a member of Vingroup. Vinpearl Air, formerly known as VinAsia Trade Development and Services JSC, was established on April 22 with headquarters in Hanoi’s Vinhomes Riverside Long Bien and a registered capital of 1.3 trillion VND (56.14 million USD).Under the agreement with CAE, the VinAviation School and Vinpearl Air Training Centre were established, with VinAviation School responsible for training pilots and basic mechanics according to CAAV standards and international standards of the FAA and CASA, and Vinpearl Air in charge of offering upgraded courses for pilots, mechanics, operators, crews and other aviation personnel.-VNA