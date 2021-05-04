Newly established firms grow at fastest pace since 2017
The number of new enterprises established in the first four months of 2021 rose 17.5 percent from a year earlier, the fastest growth since 2017, and it increased in all economic sectors, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
Vietnam saw nearly 44,200 new firms set up in the first four months of 2021, up 17.5 percent year on year (Photo: VNA)
Between January and April, nearly 44,200 new firms were set up with 627.7 trillion VND (27.2 billion USD) worth of capital and 340,300 employees registered, up 17.5 percent, 41 percent, and 7.8 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.
The registered capital averaged 14.2 billion VND per business, rising 20 percent year on year.
The total capital poured into the economy topped 1.42 quadrillion VND in the first four months, including 792.9 trillion VND of additional capital from 14,900 existing businesses.
Besides, nearly 19,300 enterprises also resumed operations, growing by 8 percent from a year earlier, the GSO reported.
In April alone, the number of newly established firms approximated 14,900, registering 179.9 trillion VND worth of capital and 94,600 employees. These figures respectively went up 33.1 percent, 59.1 percent, and 30 percent from the previous month.
The registered capital averaged 12.1 billion VND per business, rising 19.6 percent month on month and 1.7 percent year on year.
As many as 5,745 companies resumed operations in April, up 50.8 percent year on year.
The GSO held that these are positive signs for enterprise development in the time ahead.
To create further momentum, Director of the GSO’s Industrial and Construction Statistics Department Pham Dinh Thuy said it is necessary to stimulate investment among export manufacturers so as to ready goods supply once global markets are reopened and to capitalise on chances generated by free trade agreements, especially the one between Vietnam and the EU.
He also pointed out the need to swiftly develop supporting industries to ease the burden on the import of input materials.
Businesses expect the Government will invest more in the transport system to boost the connectivity between key production areas and international ports of entry, develop the logistics network, set up technical centres to help companies meet export standards, and push ahead with strongly improving the business climate, Thuy added./.