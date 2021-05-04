Business Construction material prices recover Prices of construction materials such as steel, bricks and sand are recovering post-pandemic, hitting contractors’ profits.

Business EVN sets to become major economic group The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) Group targets becoming a major economic group with sustainable and efficient operations in tandem with market orientations, according to a strategy on its development to 2030 and vision to 2045 approved by the Prime Minister.

Business Vinacomin’s revenue hits 1.67 billion USD in four months The Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) sold nearly 13.9 million tonnes of coal, earning 38.61 trillion VND (1.67 billion USD) in the first four months of 2021.

Business Reference exchange rate up 16 VND after holiday The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,174 VND per USD on May 4, up 16 VND from the rate on the last day before the four-day holiday (April 30 to May 3).