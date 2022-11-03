Business M&A in technology sector on the rise Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the technology sector have been witnessing a rebound in recent years as tech giants have employed M&A to expand their ecosystems.

Business Efforts to promote value of Bac Ha Shan Tuyet tea Bac Ha district in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, a famous production hub of Shan Tuyet tea, is rolling out measures to promote the economic value of the specialty and bring the product to more foreign markets, reported Nong nghiep Vietnam (Vietnam Agriculture) newspaper.

Business Ample room remains for Vietnam’s fruit exports to Thailand: Forum Vietnam and Thailand boast substantial potential for cooperation in farm produce, particularly fresh vegetables and fruits, heard a forum held in Bangkok on November 2.