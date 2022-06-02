Newly established firms up in first five months
The number of newly-established enterprises in the first five months of the year was 62,961, up 12.9 percent over the same period in 2021, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
Vietnam saw 98,600 enterprises resume or start operations in the first five months. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The number of newly-established enterprises in the first five months of the year was 62,961, up 12.9 percent over the same period in 2021, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
This was the highest number ever for the first five months of the year, the GSO said.
In the first five months of this year, newly registered capital reached about 761 billion VND, down 2.2 percent over the same period in 2021.
Meanwhile, 22,108 operating enterprises registered an increase of about 1.68 trillion VND, up 72.7 percent over the same period in 2021.
Therefore, the total registered capital of the economy in the first five months was more than 2.4 trillion VND, up 39.5 percent on the year.
The GSO reported that Vietnam saw 98,600 newly established enterprises and enterprises resume operations in the first five months of this year, up 25.8 percent over the same period last year.
The numbers showed a substantial recovery of enterprises in the first five months.
During this period, 45,900 firms temporarily ceased operation, 19,000 were in the dissolution process, and 6,900 completed dissolution procedures.
The GSO said in May, Vietnam had 13,400 newly established enterprises, down 10.9 percent compared to the previous month but up 15.2 percent over the same period last year.
There were 5,207 enterprises resuming operation, down 26 percent from the previous month and up 6.4 percent over the same period in 2021.
During the first five months, 913 newly-established enterprises operate in the agriculture, forestry and fishery sectors, up 2.4 percent over the same period last year; about 16,200 in the industrial and construction industries, up 5.9 percent, and 45,900 in the service sector, up 15.8 percent./.