The figure increased by 6.4% over the same period last year. However, the registered capital decreased by 5.7% to 6.6 billion USD.

The Southeast, Central Highlands, Red River Delta, and Northern Midlands and Mountains, are the regions seeing gains in newly registered businesses in April.

The data show that nearly 120,000 employees were registered at newly established firms, a year-on-year rise of over 13%.

In the first four months of this year, some 79,00 companies entered and re-entered the market across the country, including nearly 50,000 new ones, up 0.6% year-on-year./.

