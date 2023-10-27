It added up to more than 25.76 billion USD in total FDI during the period, rising 14.7%, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment

During the 10 months, 108 countries and territories poured money into Vietnam. Singapore topped the list with nearly 4.65 billion USD. It was followed by the Republic of Korea, and Hong Kong (China).

Meanwhile, China took the lead in the number of new projects, which accounted for nearly 22%, and the Republic of Korea ranked first in terms of the projects with additional capital and capital contribution and share purchasing transactions.

Of the 55 provinces and cities recording FDI inflows, Quang Ninh attracted the most capital. Hai Phong city stood second, followed by Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bac Giang province./.

VNA