Newly-elected Cambodian lawmakers take oath
All the 125 lawmakers newly elected to the 7th Cambodian National Assembly (NA) took their oaths at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on August 21 in front of King Norodom Sihamoni, nearly one month after the general election on July 23.
All the 125 lawmakers newly elected to the 7th Cambodian National Assembly (NA) take their oaths at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – All the 125 lawmakers newly elected to the 7th Cambodian National Assembly (NA) took their oaths at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on August 21 in front of King Norodom Sihamoni, nearly one month after the general election on July 23.
At the ceremony, the lawmakers pledged to respect the Constitution, serve and protect national and public interests, and accomplish missions assigned by the Cambodian people.
They expressed their resolve to safeguard national independence and sovereignty, and to maintain national unity; and stressed Cambodia’s non-alliance position and vowed to prevent any outsiders from interfering in Cambodian affairs, or dictating its domestic or foreign policies.
The final part of the oath focused on combating corruption and fighting social injustice.
Earlier the same day, the 7th NA convened its first session under the chair of 89-year-old Samdech Heng Samrin, the oldest elected for the new term, during which work regulations of the legislature in the tenure were approved./.