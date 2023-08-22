World Thailand warns of taking legal action against Facebook Thai Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn will seek a court order late this month to close Facebook services in the country, accusing the operator of failing to block fraudulent advertisements that caused huge damage to people.

World Thailand’s Q2 economic growth lower than expected Despite experiencing a strong recovery in tourism sector, Thailand’s economy grew at a much-slower-than-expected pace in the second quarter of 2023, as weak exports and the lingering in new government formation have prompted the Southeast Asian country to lower its 2023 growth forecast.

ASEAN ASEAN economic ministers hold meetings with partners ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and economic officials of Russia met in Semarang, Indonesia, on August 21 during the 12th AEM-Russia Consultation which was co-chaired by Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan and Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev.

World 7th Cambodian NA convenes first sitting The first sitting of the 7th Cambodian National Assembly (NA) officially opened on August 21 morning, nearly one month after the general election that took place on July 23.