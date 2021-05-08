Newly-elected NA Chairman receives more congratulations
Newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has received more congratulations from foreign leaders.
Newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has received more congratulations from foreign leaders.
They senders of congratulations included Speaker of the Senate George J. Furey and Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota of Canada; Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar Ahmad Bin Abdulla Bin Zaid Al-Mahmoud; Speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury; Chairman of the Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser./.