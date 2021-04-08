Politics 14th NA fulfill final session's agenda with important contents The 14th National Assembly has completed its final session's agenda with many important contents on reviewing the tenure's work, building laws and handling personnel matters, Vice Chairman of the NA Office Vu Minh Tuan said at a press conference in Hanoi on April 8 announcing the results of the 14th NA’s 11th session.

Politics Ceremony held for handover of duty to new Prime Minister State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc handed over the duty of Prime Minister to new Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a ceremony on April 8.

Politics Vietnam requests businesses to respect its sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa Vietnam requests that businesses respect the country’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes, as well as its sovereignty, sovereign right and jurisdiction over related waters in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on April 8.

Politics Spokeswoman reiterates consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance Vietnam will consistently pursue the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, including deepening ties with partners in an effective and sustainable manner with intertwined interests, said Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang during a regular press conference in Hanoi on April 8.