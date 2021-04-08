Newly-elected Vietnamese leaders receive more congratulations
Leaders of foreign countries have continued to send their messages of congratulations to newly-elected State and National Assembly leaders of Vietnam.
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) at a ceremony to hand over the duty of Prime Minister (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of foreign countries have continued to send their messages of congratulations to newly-elected State and National Assembly leaders of Vietnam.
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received congratulatory messages and letters from Brunei Sultan Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Queen Elizabeth II of the UK, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, and President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, and President of Nepal Devi Bhandari.
Brunei Sultan Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of Nepal K. P. Sharma Oil cabled their messages and letters of congratulations to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Meanwhile, Speaker of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin congratulated National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Indian Vice President Venkaia Naidu congratulated Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan while Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son received congratulations from Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhon./.
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received congratulatory messages and letters from Brunei Sultan Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Queen Elizabeth II of the UK, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, and President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, and President of Nepal Devi Bhandari.
Brunei Sultan Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of Nepal K. P. Sharma Oil cabled their messages and letters of congratulations to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Meanwhile, Speaker of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin congratulated National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Indian Vice President Venkaia Naidu congratulated Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan while Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son received congratulations from Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhon./.