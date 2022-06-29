Business Continuous passenger throughput records at Hanoi's airport The operation of the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has remained in full swing in recent days, with transport volume at the domestic passenger terminal exceeding its designed capacity.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on June 29 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,099 VND/USD on June 29, up 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam eyes stronger development of Halal industry A conference on promoting international cooperation for developing Vietnam's Halal industry was held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on June 28 in Hanoi in both in-person and online forms.

Business Explosive e-commerce growth drives demand for logistics The rapid growth in e-commerce is driving an unprecedented increase in demand for logistics services, including express delivery services, according to industry insiders.