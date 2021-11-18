Newly-made laws must solve limitations of previous ones: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - New laws must help address limitations and remove obstacles of previous laws, fill legal gaps, and ensure consistency among relevant laws, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed while addressing the Government’s November meeting on law making on November 18.
At the event, participants heard a report on explanations and appraisal of opinions, and verification reports on several laws, such as Law on Price (amended), Law on Health Insurance (amended), Law on Social Insurance (amended), Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Electronic Transactions, Law on Archives (amended), and Anti-Money Laundering Law (amended).
The PM said that law making is one of the tasks to implement three strategic breakthroughs set forth by the 13th National Party Congress, including the institutional breakthrough. Based on the actual situation and requirements, the Government has held monthly meetings on law-making in order to institutionalise and bring the Party's guidelines to life.
He requested the Government members, and the heads of the ministries, sectors and agencies to rely on the Resolutions of the Party, the National Assembly, and the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents while making laws.
Legislation must promote socialist democracy, build a rule-of-law socialist state and step up international integration, he emphasised.
According to the Prime Minister, laws must be built in the spirit of decentralisation, in which the Government and ministries are responsible for State management, building strategies, planning, mechanisms and policies, allocating resources and strengthening supervision and inspection. Legislation must put people and businesses as the centre, and harmoniously solve the interests and responsibilities between the State, the market and society./.