First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and Prime Minister Fidel Castro, Prime Minister Pham Van Dong and Hanoians in a photo taken in September 1973. (Photo: VNA)



The cover of the book on Fidel Castro. (Photo: VNA)



First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and Prime Minister Fidel Castro, and Prime Minister Pham Van Dong in a photo taken in September 15, 1973. (Photo: VNA)



Luis Enrique González Acosta stressed that President Fidel Castro’s saying “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed blood” has become a motto for the loyal friendship between the two nations not only in the past but also at present and in the future.



The leader's famous saying has been made the name of a bilingual book in Vietnamese and Spanish jointly published by VNA and PL, which was introduced to the public at a meeting in Quang Tri marking the 50th anniversary of Fidel's visit.



The PL President also affirmed that the close coordination between the two news agencies is a vivid illustration of the sound relations between the two Parties, States and peoples.



He also committed to enhancing coordination with the VNA to further popularise the Vietnam – Cuba ties./.



Highlight of the exhibition is the image of Fidel Castro raising the flag of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam at Peak 241 in Cam Chinh commune, Cam Lo district strewn with artillery shells and tank ruins.Luis Enrique González Acosta stressed that President Fidel Castro’s saying “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed blood” has become a motto for the loyal friendship between the two nations not only in the past but also at present and in the future.The leader's famous saying has been made the name of a bilingual book in Vietnamese and Spanish jointly published by VNA and PL, which was introduced to the public at a meeting in Quang Tri marking the 50th anniversary of Fidel's visit.The PL President also affirmed that the close coordination between the two news agencies is a vivid illustration of the sound relations between the two Parties, States and peoples.He also committed to enhancing coordination with the VNA to further popularise the Vietnam – Cuba ties./.

