Politics New Zealand assists Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery The Government of New Zealand has presented two million NZD (nearly 1.26 million USD) from its COVID-19 response fund to support Vietnam’s recovery from the pandemic.

Society Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2022 opens in Hanoi The 29th Vietnam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2022) opened at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on May 11.

Society Vietnam striving to promote women’s economic empowerment More than 150 delegates from ministries, international organisations, research institutions, business associations, enterprises, and women entrepreneurs nationwide shared experience and called for initiatives and efforts for women’s economic empowerment in Vietnam, at a conference in Hanoi on May 10.

Society SEA Games 31: Hanoi adds 129 buses The capital city of Hanoi plans to deploy an additional 129 buses with 714 extra trips per day on 55 routes in the locality to meet the rising demand of passengers at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31)’s competition venues.