New-term council for education, human resources development established
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chairs the National Council for Education and Human Resources Development for the 2022 – 2026 period. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Council for Education and Human Resources Development for the 2022 – 2026 period has been established under a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on May 11.
The 27-member council is chaired by Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam while Minister of Education and Training acts as vice chairman.
Its members include representatives from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; Ministry of Science and Technology; Ministry of Health; Vietnam Association for Promoting Education; and universities.
The council serves as a think tank responsible for advising the Prime Minister on reviewing and evaluating reforms in education and human resources development; and on executing the Laws on Education, Higher Education and Vocational Training, structural framework of the national education system, national qualifications framework, education development strategies, and major educational projects.
Additionally, it provides consultancy for the Government in policy making in furthering comprehensive reforms in education, vocational education and human resources development; and studies and gives opinions on building and implementing major mechanisms, policies and projects in the field./.