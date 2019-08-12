Lu Van Thuy, 32, is arrested for allegedly running a human trafficking ring that sells women abroad. (Source: VNA)



– Border guards in the central province of Nghe An on August 11 arrested a man suspected of running a human trafficking ring that sells women abroad.Lu Van Thuy, 32, was arrested by local border guards in Ta Ca comune, Ky Son district.He reportedly admitted to being part of a gang who sold three women from Keng Du commune, Ky Son to foreign countries and receiving 15 million VND. Of the three victims, one has found her way back home while the other two remained unaccounted for.The border guards are expanding investigation into the case and hunting the rest of the gang.Statistics from the Ministry of Public Security reveal that more than 3,000 cases of human trafficking were detected between 2010 and September 2018, with nearly 7,000 victims.Human trafficking occurred in all cities and provinces, with nearly 85 percent cross-border cases, mostly via borders with Cambodia, Laos and China, the ministry said.–VNA