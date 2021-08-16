Society HCM City to continue social distancing measures for another month Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s current COVID-19 epicentre, will continue its strict social distancing measures for another month until September 15 given the risk of a resurgence, said Phan Van Mai, vice secretary of the city's Party Committee, on August 15.

Society Specific goals in COVID-19 fight needed to avoid crisis: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 15 ordered leaders of sectors and localities to roll out specific goals, solutions and roadmaps, with a target to avoid healthcare and economic crisis.

Society PM requests better preservation of President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 14 asked the Management Board of President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum to continue well preserving the construction and the embalmed body of the late leader.

Society All Vietnamese equal to access modern education: new scheme All Vietnamese people will have equal opportunities to access an open, diverse, flexible and modern education system by 2030, thus contributing to promoting the development of human resources, especially high-quality ones, to meet the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and international integration.