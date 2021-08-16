Nghe An court imprisons man for subversive activities
The People’s Court of the central province of Nghe An on August 16 sentenced Tran Huu Duc, a resident in Xuan Lam commune of Nam Dan district, to three years in prison on the charge of “engaging in activities to overthrow the people's administration” in accordance with Clause 3 of Article 109, and Clause 1 of Article 51 of the Penal Code 2015.
Tran Huu Duc at the court (Photo: VNA)Nghe An (VNA) – The People’s Court of the central province of Nghe An on August 16 sentenced Tran Huu Duc, a resident in Xuan Lam commune of Nam Dan district, to three years in prison on the charge of “engaging in activities to overthrow the people's administration” in accordance with Clause 3 of Article 109, and Clause 1 of Article 51 of the Penal Code 2015.
On January 13, 2021, the Investigation Police Agency under the Public Security Department of Nghe An received citizens' denunciations on Duc’s collecting and providing other persons' personal information to a reactionary organisation called "Chinh phu quoc gia Viet Nam lam thoi" (Provisional National Government of Vietnam).
The police arrested Duc on January 21, 2021 and conducted a search of his private house, during which they found a list of citizens in Nam Dan district whose personal information was provided to Ho Thi Xuan Huong, a resident in Kon Lor 2 village, Dak Ro Wa commune, Kon Tum city of Kon Tum district via Facebook to serve a referendum to elect Dao Minh Quan as the president of the so-called "De tam Viet Nam cong hoa" (Third Republic of Vietnam).
Investigation showed that between June 2020 and January 2021, through Facebook, Duc contacted Huong and Ngo Cong Tru from Phu Yen province, both of whom are members of the US-based Provisional National Government of Vietnam that is led by Dao Minh Quan."
Following Huong and Tru’s instruction, Duc gathered information of 36 citizens in Nam Dan district and sent to Huong to register for the referendum.
Duc then wrote a letter volunteering to join the Provisional National Government of Vietnam with an aim to overthrow the leadership role of the Communist Party of Vietnam and destroy the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
In addition, Duc also posted, shared and sent through Facebook many videos and articles with contents distorting and opposing the Party and State of Vietnam./.