Nghi An commune is considered the flower capital of Vinh City. After nearly a month of tending to a wide range of flowers, Nguyen Thi Tan's family is now ready for Tet.

Tay Lan village in Nghi Truong commune, Nghi Loc district is known for its craft of incense making. This year, people are only using natural herbs to produce the incense, ensuring quality and safety for consumers.

The village currently has 17 households specializing in producing incense, with more than 100 regular workers and 200 seasonal workers. On average, each day, the village produces tens of thousands of incense sticks of all kinds.

The fact that traditional trade villages know how to grasp demands and invest in the right direction has helped propel socio-economic development with a typical Tet flavour./.

VNA