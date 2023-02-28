Nghe An intensifies supervision over anti-IUU fishing measure implementation
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Nghe An (VNA) – The central coastal province of Nghe An has requested departments, sectors and localities to intensify supervision over the implementation of the measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
This act aims to join national efforts towards the European Commission (EC)’s removal of its ‘yellow card’ warning on Vietnamese seafood.
Accordingly, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is required to allocate personnel on duty around the clock to operate the system of tracking and monitoring fishing vessels operating at sea; and coordinate with the provincial Border Guard Command, and People's Committees of coastal districts and towns to verify and handle ships that cross the sea border and stay unconnected to the monitoring system.
The management boards of fishing ports and interdisciplinary working groups are asked to seriously perform the task of inspecting and controlling vessels entering and leaving the ports and strictly punish owners of violating ones.
The provincial Department of Public Security is assigned to direct units to keep a close watch on the situation, investigate, promptly detect and strictly handle organisations and individuals that help fishing boats and fishermen conduct illegal fishing in foreign waters.
With a coastline of over 82 km, Nghe An boasts great potential for seafood exploitation. The locality’s annual exploitation output reaches approximately 200,000 tonnes. At peak times, the province has nearly 17,000 workers engaged in fishing.
At present, 23 out of the over 1,150 fishing vessels in Nghe An have not been equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS) yet./.