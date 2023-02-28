Society Hanoi to build 13 resettlement areas for Ring Road No 4 project Hanoi will build 13 resettlement areas at a cost of 13.36 trillion VND (563 million USD) for households affected by the construction of the Ring Road No. 4 project.

Society 50th anniversary of Cuban leader’s visit to Quang Tri to be held Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén held a working session with authorities of the central province of Quang Tri on February 27 to discuss activities marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated area in the south of Vietnam (September 1973).

Society Top legislator lauds health workers’ dedication National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a gathering held at the 108 Military Central Hospital in Hanoi on February 27 in celebration of the 68th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).

Society Vietnam, US jointly address post-war UXO consequences Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien said he hopes that the US will continue offering long-term funding to Vietnam to help the country deal with the consequences of bombs, mines and unexploded ordinance left over from the war and create gainful livelihoods for those living in affected areas.