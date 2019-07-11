Logo of International Culture Gastronomy Tourism Festival - Nghe An 2019 (Source: VNA)

– The International Culture Gastronomy Tourism Festival - Nghe An 2019 will take place in the central province’s Vinh city from July 17-21.Nguyen Manh Cuong, Director of the provincial Tourism Department, said that this will be the largest-ever festival of its kind in the north central region.The festival will be a chance for Nghe An to attract and seek development cooperation opportunities.The five-day event will feature around 100 pavilions, including 15-20 pavilions for the international cuisine culture section, 40-45 booths showcasing the food culture of Vietnamese cities and provinces, and 35-40 pavilions introducing Nghe An’s culinary culture.Under the framework of the festival, there are also many accompanying spaces, such as a space for advertising and experiencing special dishes of Nghe An, other Vietnamese localities and some foreign countries; a beer festival space; and a space for displaying and introducing products in the Vietnamese folk and contemporary culinary culture value chain.The food culture festival not only helps to diversify Nghe An’s cultural and tourism events in 2019, aiming to attract visitors in and outside the province, but also offers a platform for organisations, individuals and units trading in restaurants, hotels and catering services to exchange and learn from each other’s experiences, thus improving the service quality.As of July 11, more than 20 provinces and cities nationwide, and several nations such as Laos, Thailand, Russia, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea have registered to participate in the festival.-VNA