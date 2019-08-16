Nghe An project to help prevent violence against disabled women, girls

Nghe An (VNA) - Action to the Community Development Center (ACDC) and the Association of Persons with Disabilities of the central province of Nghe An jointly held a ceremony to launch a project to strengthen capacity for local disabled women and girls against violence.



The project, funded by the France’s Justice Initiatives Facilitation Fund (JIFF), aims to minimize violence against handicapped women and girls through improving their own capacity as well as strengthening legal consultation and support.



It expects the engagement of 90 disabled women and girls and their relatives who will receive assistance to enhance their understanding of their rights, as well as their skills to recognize violence and seek help to prevent and respond to the behaviours.



The project will provide legal consultations to 150 women and girls directly as well as 240 others through telephone and email.



At the same time, 30 supporters from the provincial centre for legal support as well as lawyer offices of Nghe An will also receive training to enhance their skills and knowledge of helping the disabled in terms of legal regulations.



Meanwhile, 100 people from different social groups will be trained to increase their knowledge of violence on the gender basis against women and girls.



Nguyen Thi Lan Anh, ACDC Director, said that handicapped women and girls are one of the target groups of the centre. Over the years, the centre has launched a number of programmes to support the group in different localities such as Hanoi, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Tri, Da Nang, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai.



The project is expected to contribute to preventing and combating gender-based violence towards an equal and safe environment for disabled women and girls in Nghe An and Vietnam as a whole, said Anh.-VNA