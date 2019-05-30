One of the bears was kept illegally in captivity (Photo: VNA)

Three bears – which were kept illegally in captivity in the central province of Nghe An – have been transferred to the bear protection centre in the northern province of Ninh Binh.According to the Education for Nature (ENV), after receiving information about the violation from locals in Nghe An, the centre defined the location where the bears were captured.It then reported to local authorities and asked to quickly save the bears.Nghe An is one of the hotspots in illegal trade of wildlife animals and their products, especially ivory, rhino horn, tiger, and pangolin.ENV data from 2010 has recorded about 119 violations nationwide related to Nghe An, a large proportion compared to that of other localities.According to the centre, nearly 700 bears are being kept in captivity throughout the country. Evidence shows that they are kept for bile or illegal trade.-VNA