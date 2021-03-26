Business High demands push Vietnamese rice's prices up: Business Recorder Vietnam’s rice export prices hit a more than nine-year high this week as fresh orders trickled in, while rates for the Indian variety held near a one-month peak on healthy demand from buyers in other Asian countries and Africa, according to an article published on Pakistan’s news website Business Recorder.

Business Rising costs might force EVN to increase retail electricity prices: SSI Rising production costs might force the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to raise retail power prices but no official decisions had been made for this year, according to SSI Research.

Business AEON Vietnam to build new shopping mall in Bac Ninh province AEON Vietnam will kick off construction of a new shopping mall worth some 190 million USD in the northern province of Bac Ninh next year, per an MoU on cooperation signed between the company and local authorities on March 26.