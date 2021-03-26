Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant connected with national electricty grid
Hanoi (VNA) - The first phase of a 500kV transmission line project connecting the Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant with the national electricity grid was put into operation on March 26.
Invested in by the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) Group), and managed by the Central Power Projects Management Board (CPMB), the project was launched on April 9, 2018 and spans the central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An.
It consists of two 500kV dual-circuit power lines, at a length of 39.6km, with 219 post positions.
Approved by the Prime Minister in March 2016, the project aims to transmit power from the Nghi Son 2 BOT Thermal Power Plant to the national electricity grid, thus strengthening the stability and operational safety of the northern power grid and the national grid in general.
The CPMB is working closely with local administrations in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces to settle issues surrounding site clearance compensation, and will complete the entire project in May./.