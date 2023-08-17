Nghi Son, Binh Son refineries forge extensive cooperation for efficiency
Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) and Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for comprehensive cooperation with the aim of enhancing the operational efficiency of Vietnam's two largest oil refineries.
The MoU outlines joint initiatives between NSRP and BSR, encompassing resource sharing, expertise exchange, technical and maintenance services, collaboration in raw material and oil product exchange, as well as jointly exploring business development prospects.
The collaboration between NSRP and BSR dates back to 2013, with successful undertakings during the construction and operation phases of the Nghi Son petrochemical refinery. Notable aspects of their partnership include professional training for new staff, resource sharing in operation and production, personnel provision, and laboratory support.
The MoU signing event reaffirms the long-standing cooperation between NSRP and BSR, bolstering their close relationship and operational efficiency in managing and running the refineries.
So Hasegawa, NSRP's General Director, lauded BSR's unwavering support and foresaw even stronger collaboration through the MoU's implementation.
The partnership of Nghi Son and Binh Son refineries, two leading entities in Vietnam's petroleum industry, promises sustainable growth. Amidst the volatile global petroleum market, their cooperation is pivotal in achieving stable and optimised operations, particularly in meeting the growing energy demand, especially for gasoline oil.
BSR, primarily owned by Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) with a 92% stake, manages Dung Quat Oil Refinery in Quang Ngai province. Established in 2009, it jointly supplies 70-75% of the nation's petroleum product needs alongside NSRP.
NSRP, located in Nghi Son Economic Zone in Thanh Hoa province, is a joint venture involving PetroVietnam, Kuwait Petroleum Europe, Idemitsu Kosan and Mitsui Chemicals. With a capacity of 200,000 barrels of crude oil/day, NSRP is a significant provider of petroleum products within Vietnam and exports certain petrochemical goods to neighbouring nations./.