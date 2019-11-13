Nghinh Ong Festival in Kien Giang
The Nghinh Ong (whale worshipping) Festival opened in Lai Son commune, Kien Hai district, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on November 12.
The Nghinh Ong Festival aims to honour the solidarity of fishermen at sea in fishing and safeguarding the country’s sovereignty over sea and islands (Photo: VNA)
The festival is a cultural identity of the coastal locality, which has been preserved and passed through generations, contributing to enriching the country’s culture (Photo: VNA)
This is also a chance for Kien Hai district to introduce cultural values, natural resources and typical tourism products, as well as its beautiful natural landscapes and maritime economic potentials (Photo: VNA)
