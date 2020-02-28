Health COVID-19: Passengers, crew quarantined after contact with Japanese patient All passengers, crewmembers and staff, who had contact with a Japanese passenger tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Vietnam Airlines’ VN340 flight, have been put into quarantine, the Health Ministry reported on March 4.

Health COVID-19 response drill organised The Military Zone 7 High Command held a drill in response to the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in order to make it well-prepared and ready for a possible outbreak in the southeastern region.

Health Visiting quarantine zone in Khanh Hoa province Vietnamese citizens coming back from the RoK are quarantined in army barracks and military schools in Khanh Hoa province.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese scientists develop COVID-19 early warning system An early warning system for COVID-19 has been launched by the Institute of Prevention Medicine and Public Health (IPMPH) at the Hanoi University of Medicine.