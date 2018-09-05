An exhibition focusing on Ngoc Linh gingseng and other medical herbs opened in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on September 4.

The four-day event features 20 stalls of local enterprises and a number of firms from the Republic of Korea, the country also known far and wide in the world for gingseng.

It is part of activities aiming to develop the herbal medicine sector based on domestically-available materials, offering an opportunity for Kon Tum to popularise its herbal resources, seek partnerships, and exchange experience in the field.

Kon Tum built a conservation centre for the Ngoc Linh ginseng in 2004. The province now has more than 400 hectares of the gingseng, of which over 320 ha are managed by the Kon Tum Ngoc Linh ginseng joint stock company.-VNA