Nguom Ngao Cave - A stalactite palace in Cao Bang province

Nguom Ngao (“Tiger Cave” in the Tay ethnic language) in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang was discovered in 1921 by a French explorer. The name Nguom Ngao Cave evokes mystery, encouraging tourists to visit the top of Vietnam in Cao Bang to learn, explore, and experience a beautiful and magnificent stalactite palace.