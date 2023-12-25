Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel Destinations

Nguom Ngao Cave - A stalactite palace in Cao Bang province

Nguom Ngao (“Tiger Cave” in the Tay ethnic language) in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang was discovered in 1921 by a French explorer. The name Nguom Ngao Cave evokes mystery, encouraging tourists to visit the top of Vietnam in Cao Bang to learn, explore, and experience a beautiful and magnificent stalactite palace.
VNA

  • Stalactites resembling a beautiful forest in the heart of Nguom Ngao Cave. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Stalactites in Nguom Ngao Cave in the shape of an overturned lotus flower. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The many strange stalactites in Nguom Ngao Cave can overwhelm visitors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Stalactites with a shape of a cactus in Nguom Ngao Cave. (Photo: VNA)

  • Stalactites inside Nguom Ngao Cave resembling part of Cao Bang’s Ban Gioc Waterfall. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Other albums