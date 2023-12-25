Nguom Ngao Cave - A stalactite palace in Cao Bang province
Nguom Ngao (“Tiger Cave” in the Tay ethnic language) in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang was discovered in 1921 by a French explorer. The name Nguom Ngao Cave evokes mystery, encouraging tourists to visit the top of Vietnam in Cao Bang to learn, explore, and experience a beautiful and magnificent stalactite palace.
Stalactites resembling a beautiful forest in the heart of Nguom Ngao Cave. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Stalactites in Nguom Ngao Cave in the shape of an overturned lotus flower. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The many strange stalactites in Nguom Ngao Cave can overwhelm visitors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Stalactites with a shape of a cactus in Nguom Ngao Cave. (Photo: VNA)
Stalactites inside Nguom Ngao Cave resembling part of Cao Bang’s Ban Gioc Waterfall. (Photo: VNP/VNA)