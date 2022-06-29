Nguyen Anh Tu wins a silver medal in the men’s single category at the 12th Southeast Asian Tennis Championship in Thailand. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Table tennis player Nguyen Anh Tu won a silver medal in the men’s singles category at the 12th Southeast Asian (SEA) Table Tennis Championship which wrapped up in Thailand on June 28.

The Vietnamese lost 2-4 to Singapore’s Chew Zheyu Clarence who is 123rd in the world rankings.



Earlier, Tu defeated Pang Yew, also of Singapore, with a score of 4-2 in the semi-finals.



Chew is Singapore's top player who won the men's singles title at the SEA Table Tennis Championship 2013 and took the podium at the regional tournament in men's singles, men's doubles and men's team several times./.