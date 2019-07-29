Nguyen Dinh Khang (L), Secretary of the Party Organization of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), is elected VGCL President. (Photo: VNA)

– Nguyen Dinh Khang, a Party Central Committee member and Secretary of the Party Organization of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), was elected President of the VGCL at the fourth meeting of the 12th-term VGCL Executive Committee convened in Hanoi on July 28-29.The event saw presence of Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission on Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai.Khang officially took office for the 2018 – 2023 term with 100 percent of votes, replacing former President Bui Van Cuong who will take up the role of Secretary of the Dak Lak province Party’s Committee.Khang, who served as Secretary of the Ha Nam province Party’s Committee for 2015-2020, was appointed by the Politburo as Secretary of the Party Organization of the VGCL for the 2018-2023 term.In her remarks at the event, Mai congratulated Khang on his new mission, saying she wants him to continue leading the VGCL as an organisation that unites workers, protects their rights and connect them with the Party.She also asked the VGCL to provide greater legal support for the labourers in labour-related matters and in labour disputes; pay more focus on labour contract signing, and minimum wage; and represent the labourers to sign collective labour agreements.Nguyen Dinh Khang was born on May 23, 1967 in Thuan Thanh district, Bac Ninh. He used to serve as Director General of the Vietnam National Chemical Group and Deputy Secretary of the Ha Giang province Party’s Committee for 2010 – 2015.–VNA