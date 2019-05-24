The Da Nang Museum has received a bronze cannon dating back to the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945). (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

– The Da Nang Museum has received a bronze cannon dating back to the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), the museum’s Director Huynh Dinh Quoc Thien said on May 24.The gun, 1.75m in length and about 200kg in weight, was found at a construction site of a sea dyke project along Lien Chieu beach in Hoa Hiep Nam ward, Lien Chieu district, the central city of Da Nang.Thien said the artifact holds historical values as it contributes to affirming the significance of Da Nang’s war resistance against French-Spanish coalition forces during 1858-1860.It has also helped to enrich the collection of cannons unearthed at Dien Hai Citadel, which was first constructed as a military outpost in the 12th year of King Gia Long’s reign (1813), near the mouth of the Han River, to control access to Da Nang Port and serve as an important defence position.The cannon collection and the citadel are closely linked to Nguyen Tri Phuong (1800-73), a famous general who commanded an army and civilians in fighting against French-Spanish coalition forces in the above-said period.Dien Hai Citadel was listed as a national historical monument in 1988.-VNA