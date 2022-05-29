Nguyen Hoang Linh, a passionate landscape photographer
“Landscape photography is not only about taking photos of the dawn and sunsets. It is capturing every moment of the day and all the happenings around you at the right time”. The mindset of capturing images at the right moment has made young photographer Nguyen Hoang Linh capable of taking impressive pictures.
Mu Cang Chai terraced rice fields, Yen Bai province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Dong Chau beach in Thai Binh province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Hang Rai in Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Bac Son in Lang Son province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)