Culture - Sports Dong Ho painting – art of daily life For centuries, Dong Ho paintings were used as precious decorations to celebrate the Tet festival. People bought the paintings to hang on their walls for a year, which are then replaced with new ones for the next New Year. Dong Ho painting was inscribed in the list of national intangible cultural heritage in December 2012.

Culture - Sports Specialities of Hai Duong Dishes not only demonstrate the skillfulness and resourcefulness of a homemaker and special features of each locality, but also reflect the cultural identity of each nation. A country with tropical agriculture, Vietnam is home to thousands of unique farm produce that serve as ingredients for a myriad of dishes.

Culture - Sports Tet fruit tray, indispensible part of Vietnamese culture A “Mam Ngu Qua” or five-fruit tray is indispensable for each Vietnamese family among the numerous offerings required to decorate ancestral altars during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Culture - Sports Tet in olden days through the eyes of Vietnamese, French scholars “Tet Vietnam Xua” (Vietnam’s Tet in the Olden Days), a collection of articles by Vietnamese and French scholars, gives readers a host of insights into the traditional holiday through its many rituals and customs.