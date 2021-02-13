Nguyen Hue Flower Street uploaded online for first time
For the first time the beauty of Nguyen Hue street, usually Ho Chi Minh City’s most visited place during Tet (Lunar New Year), can be enjoyed online at duonghoanguyenhue.vn.
Hundreds of kinds of flowers and 26 statues of the animals are among the highlights of Nguyen Hue Flower Street (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - For the first time the beauty of Nguyen Hue street, usually Ho Chi Minh City’s most visited place during Tet (Lunar New Year), can be enjoyed online at duonghoanguyenhue.vn.
According to the organisers, engineers have used 360 VR Tour technology to bring the beauty of the flower street to users.
The use of advanced technologies at the street has created a new platform for the city's tourism.
The street, with the theme ‘Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh – Hien Dai – Nghia Tinh’ (Ho Chi Minh City - a Modern and Humanitarian City) this year, portrays the metropolis as a pioneer and leader in helping build and develop the country.
The entrance features a display comprising a family of movable buffaloes.
Website duonghoanguyenhue.vn carries 360-degree images of Nguyen Hue Flower Street (Screen grab from website)The organisers said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s flower street would be open daily at 8am-5pm until February 15.
Another annual attraction in the city during the festival, the Tet Book Fair, this year with the theme ‘Knowledge Brings the Future Closer,’ has opened on Mac Thi Buoi, Nguyen Hue and Ngo Duc Ke streets in District 1, and will also go on until February 15.
The fair displays around 20,000 books on various topics from major publishers and distributors.
Visitors to these places need to follow the Ministry of Health's measures to prevent COVID-19, as well as its 5Ks message in Vietnamese: Khau trang (facemask), Khu khuan (disinfection), Khoang cach (distance), Khong tu tap (no gathering), and Khai bao y te (health declaration)./.