Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on behalf of the Politburo, congratulates Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as Party General Secretary (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Phu Trong has been re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee in the 13th tenure at the first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee.

The first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee also elected an 18-member Politburo in Hanoi on January 31.

The Politburo members comprise of:

Nguyen Phu Trong, Party General Secretary and President;

-Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc;

-Pham Minh Chinh, head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission;

-Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and head of the delegation of National Assembly deputies (14th tenure) of Hanoi;

-Tran Tuan Anh, Minister of Industry and Trade and deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission;

-Nguyen Hoa Binh, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court;

-Luong Cuong, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army;

-Dinh Tien Dung, Minister of Finance;

- Phan Van Giang, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army;

-To Lam, Minister of Public Security;

-Truong Thi Mai, head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission;

-Tran Thanh Man, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee;

- Pham Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister;

-Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee;

-Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council;

-Vo Van Thuong, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education;

-Phan Dinh Trac, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs;





The 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat includes some Politburo members and five others elected at the first plenum of the



Tran Cam Tu, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission.

The 13th Party Central Committee's Secretariat includes some Politburo members and five others elected at the first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee. Those five are Minister and Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Affairs Do Van Chien; Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission Bui Thi Minh Hoai; Chief of the Party Central Committee's Office Le Minh Hung; Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate Le Minh Khai; and Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army Nguyen Trong Nghia.

The Inspection Commission has 19 members with Tran Cam Tu re-elected as its Chairman./.

