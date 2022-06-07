Society New Zealand Ambassador visits Binh Dinh New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Tredene Dobson paid a visit to the south-central province of Binh Dinh on June 6, during which she highly spoke of the outcomes of New Zealand-funded projects in the province.

Society Vietnamese professor receives UK Royal Society of Chemistry’s noble prize Vietnamese Professor Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh has been honoured with the Interdisciplinary Prize of the United Kingdom’s Royal Society of Chemistry for her outstanding achievements in research and innovation.