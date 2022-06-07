Nguyen Thanh Long dismissed from NA, health minister posts
The National Assembly (NA) on June 7 approved resolutions on the dismissal of Nguyen Thanh Long from the positions as the deputy of the 15th legislature and the Health Minister over his wrongdoings related to a COVID-19 test kit scam.
Earlier, the NA heard a report by Nguyen Thi Thanh, head of the NA Standing Committee’s Commission for Deputy Affairs, on the dismissal of Long from his post as a deputy of the 15th NA of Vinh Long province’s delegation of deputies; and a report by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the removal of him from the position as the Health Minister in the 2021-2026 term.
Through the voting, 473 deputies, or 94.79 percent, agreed with the dismissal of Long from the post as a 15th NA deputy, and six deputies disagreed.
Meanwhile, 471 deputies, equal to 94.39 percent of the total, were in favour of the removal of Long from the post of the Health Minister, and eight casted “No” vote.
One day earlier, Long was expelled from the Party, together with Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh who is former Minister of Science and Technology.
The two officials were found to violate the Party and the State's regulations, causing very severe consequences and losses to the State budget, undermining the COVID-19 fight, causing social unrest and affecting the reputation of the Party, the health ministry and the science and technology ministry./.