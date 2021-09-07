Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien to compete at Miss Grand Int’l
The Compassionate Beauty of Miss Vietnam 2018, Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, will vie for Miss Grand International 2021 crown in Thailand. (Photo: VNA)
Thuy Tien was in the top five of Miss Vietnam 2018, winning the Compassionate Beauty title. (Photo: VNA)
Thuy Tien has a charming beauty. Together with her catwalk skills, she impresses people with her skillful dance moves. (Photo: VNA)
Thuy Tien is making meticulous preparation for the contest, which will take place late this year. (Photo: VNA)
Earlier, second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020 Ngoc Thao finished in the Top 20 of Miss Grand International 2020. (Photo: VNA)
Miss Grand International is now one of the world’s six biggest beauty pageants. The Compassionate Beauty of Miss Vietnam 2018, Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, will vie for the crown, slated for late this year in Thailand. (Photo: VNA)