Culture - Sports English novel-based musical to be staged The Theater of Vietnam has built a musical project for young people with a musical play "Alice in Wonderland" at a cooperation invitation of Pacific Ocean Partners (POP) Group and the Australian Institute of Music.

Culture - Sports Thailand Fashion Week 2022 features Vietnamese culture A Vietnamese collection imbued with Vietnamese culture dubbed 'Sounds Of Vietnamese And Colours Of Five Continents' kicked off Thailand Fashion Week in Bangkok on June 30.

Culture - Sports Foreign artists make music with inspiration from Vietnamese epic The classic Vietnamese epic Luc Van Tien, which may be read in a variety of languages and dialects throughout the world, has been given new life by international artists.