Nguyen Xuan Phuc elected as State President of Vietnam
Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Phuc was elected as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 5 in Hanoi.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
Infographic8 “Gs” in new strategic viewpoint on development of Mekong Delta
At a conference reviewing the three years of implementation of Government Resolution 120 dated November 17, 2017 on climate resilient and sustainable development of Mekong River Delta, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked about a new strategic viewpoint involving eight “Gs” on the development of the region.
InfographicVietnam officially assumes presidency of UNSC in April
Vietnam serves as the President of the United Nations Security Council in April, the second time the country has assumed the post during its 2020-2021 tenure as a non-permanent member.
InfographicBreakthoughs in public administrative reform
Vietnam made numerous breakthoughs in public administrative reform during the period from the beginning of the 14th government tenure to November 2020.
Infographic Nguyen Duc Hai elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly
Nguyen Duc Hai, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Finance-Budget Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.
InfographicNguyen Khac Dinh elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly
Nguyen Khac Dinh, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.
InfographicTran Thanh Man elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly
Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.