Nha Trang - beautiful coastal city

Nha Trang coastal city is the political, economic, cultural, sci-tech and tourism centre of Khanh Hoa province. With its long, white sand coast, Nha Trang has been listed one of the most beautiful bays in the world. The city, also known as "Pearl of the Far East", has become an attractive tourist destination for domestic and foreign tourists.
  • Nha Trang is famous for a long, white sandy beach. In November 2010, Nha Trang beach was voted as one of the 99 most beautiful beaches by the US magazine, National Geographic. The world's largest travel website TripAdvisor also honored Nha Trang in the Top 10 most attractive destinations in Asia in 2016. (Photo: VNA)

  • The average annual temperature in the city is 26.3⁰C. The city is rarely hit by storms. (Photo: VNA)

