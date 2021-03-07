Nha Trang - beautiful coastal city
Nha Trang coastal city is the political, economic, cultural, sci-tech and tourism centre of Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
Nha Trang city is located in the heart of Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
Nha Trang is famous for a long, white sandy beach. In November 2010, Nha Trang beach was voted as one of the 99 most beautiful beaches by the US magazine, National Geographic. The world's largest travel website TripAdvisor also honored Nha Trang in the Top 10 most attractive destinations in Asia in 2016. (Photo: VNA)
The average annual temperature in the city is 26.3⁰C. The city is rarely hit by storms. (Photo: VNA)