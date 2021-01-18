Culture - Sports Ha Long winter carnival awaits visitors during New Year holiday Ha Long city, home to the World Natural Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay, in the northern province of Quang Ninh, is inviting visitors to its winter carnival, slated for January 1.

Culture - Sports Da Nang to hold numerous activities to welcome New Year The central city of Da Nang is planning a myriad of New Year welcoming activities to attract tourists, and they will be organised at an appropriate scale depending on the COVID-19 situation, a local official said on December 9.

Culture - Sports Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today’s Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people’s tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists.

Travel Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic The heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has stopped welcoming tourists, adding to a long list of attractions in the country that have been shuttered over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.