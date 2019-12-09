Nha Trang to hosts 39th National Television Festival
More than 100 television companies from across the country will gather in Nha Trang City, in the coastal province of Khanh Hoa for the 39th National Television Festival on December 11.
A reporter is filming at the DK1/11 Platform in the East Sea. The photo will be displayed at the National Television Festival at Conference Centre at 44 Tran Phu Street. (Photo of Lai Chau Television's reporter Quang Thuy)
Khanh Hoa (VNS/VNA) - More than 100 television companies from across the country will gather in Nha Trang City, in the coastal province of Khanh Hoa for the 39th National Television Festival on December 11.
This is the biggest event for television producers to meet and exchange their working experiences.
Nearly 500 television productions have been nominated for awards in nine categories, including children’s show, reportage, science-education show, talk show, documentary, ethnic language show, music show, stage performance, and television drama.
“Reportage and documentary categories are the most for any section,” said Nguyen Ha Nam, head of Vietnam National Television’s Editorial Secretary Board, also head of festival organisation.
Reportage received nearly 150 entries while documentaries attracted 86 entries.
A production entitled Thay Thuoc Cua Rung (Doctor of Forest) by Central Highlands Lam Dong Television Station will compete at the reportage category.
“It is about the work of rangers to save pine forests in Lam Dong province,” said reporter Nguyen Phung Hoang Phuc. “The pine forest is damaged by toxic chemicals.”
The category also include the works such as Cau Chuyen Ve Nha Gian Phuc Nguyen 2A (Story about Phuc Nguyen 2A Platform); Thach Thuc Cong Tac Quan Ly Nguoi Nuoc Ngoai o Tinh Quang Ninh (Challenges of Foreigner Management in Quang Ninh Province) and Noi Lo An Ninh Nguon Nuoc (Worries about Water Source Security).
These reveal hot issues related to politics and society.
Television stations in mountainous provinces such as Bac Can and Lai Chau will bring productions to the festival to compete at science and education shows, ethnic language and music categories.
“Television stations have many duties such as providing information but they also contribute to raise awareness for television viewers,” said reporter Vo Huynh Tan Tai, from HCM City Television.
“We always follow what’s going on in daily life and find the right people to appear on television. At the festival, we see good productions by our colleagues and share experiences.”
The stage performance and television drama category will include five television series including Ve Nha Di Con (Come Home, My Dear) and Tieng Set Trong Mua (Thunderbolt in Rain).
Directed by Nguyen Danh Dung, the series is about family issues. With simple stories that everyone may face, the series was welcomed by viewers. It soon became a blockbuster for Vietnam Television (VTV).
It picked up three important awards at VTV Award 2019 for the best series, the best actor and best actress.
Two seminars discussing television production and distribution on the internet and investigation reportage production will be held during the festival, as will a photo exhibition featuring television producers at work in Conference Centre at 44 Tran Phu Street.
The festival will begin at 8pm at the centre. The opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast on VTV Channel 1.
The festival will also help raise awareness for children suffering from congenital heart defects which is VTV’s charity fund in co-ordination with Viettel Khanh Hoa and HCM University Medical Centre on December 7-8 at Khanh Hoa Hospital./.
